Portsmouth 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Ronan Curtis netted a brace to inspire Portsmouth to a resounding victory over Plymouth at Fratton Park.

Curtis joined the south coast side in the summer from Irish outfit Derry City and took his goal tally to five for the season.

The hosts were electric from the first whistle and with only two minutes on the clock Jamal Lowe dragged his shot wide of the post.

Curtis then found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute when he was played in by Lowe before slotting his effort past goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Plymouth fought their way back into the match and almost equalised through Jamie Ness when his audacious strike was tipped over the bar.

But Lowe doubled Pompey's lead early on in the second half after getting on the end of exquisite cross from Curtis to nod the ball home in the 63rd minute.

And Curtis finished the rout six minutes later by shrugging off Gary Sawyer before beating Macey with a lethal strike from a narrowing angle.

