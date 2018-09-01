League One
Portsmouth 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Ronan Curtis netted a brace to inspire Portsmouth to a resounding victory over Plymouth at Fratton Park.

Curtis joined the south coast side in the summer from Irish outfit Derry City and took his goal tally to five for the season.

The hosts were electric from the first whistle and with only two minutes on the clock Jamal Lowe dragged his shot wide of the post.

Curtis then found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute when he was played in by Lowe before slotting his effort past goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Plymouth fought their way back into the match and almost equalised through Jamie Ness when his audacious strike was tipped over the bar.

But Lowe doubled Pompey's lead early on in the second half after getting on the end of exquisite cross from Curtis to nod the ball home in the 63rd minute.

And Curtis finished the rout six minutes later by shrugging off Gary Sawyer before beating Macey with a lethal strike from a narrowing angle.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 2WalkesSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 5Clarke
  • 16WhatmoughSubstituted forBurgessat 45'minutes
  • 3Brown
  • 7Naylor
  • 32Thompson
  • 26Evans
  • 10Lowe
  • 9HawkinsSubstituted forPitmanat 42'minutes
  • 11Curtis

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 6Burgess
  • 8Pitman
  • 20Thompson
  • 22Wheeler
  • 33Close
  • 37Green

Plymouth

  • 1Macey
  • 2Riley
  • 3Sawyer
  • 5Edwards
  • 23Smith-Brown
  • 4Songo'oSubstituted forLameirasat 45'minutes
  • 15GrantSubstituted forCareyat 45'minutes
  • 13O'KeefeSubstituted forFoxat 72'minutes
  • 6NessBooked at 39mins
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 19Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 8Fox
  • 9Taylor
  • 10Carey
  • 11Lameiras
  • 16Grant
  • 21Letheren
  • 25Wootton
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
18,872

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Attempt saved. Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).

Delay in match Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. David Fox replaces Stuart O'Keefe.

Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Graham Carey.

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Plymouth Argyle 0. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joe Riley.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Riley (Plymouth Argyle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough65101651116
2Portsmouth6510123916
3Barnsley64201431114
4Sunderland6420135814
5Walsall6420105514
6Fleetwood6321114711
7Doncaster62317439
8Accrington62318809
9Luton62228808
10Charlton62226608
11Blackpool61414317
12Gillingham6213910-17
13Southend621378-17
14Rochdale6213713-67
15Burton620479-26
16Wycombe613258-36
17Bradford620448-46
18Scunthorpe6132613-76
19Coventry612336-35
20Wimbledon612338-55
21Bristol Rovers611469-34
22Oxford Utd6114715-84
23Shrewsbury603347-33
24Plymouth6024413-92
View full League One table

