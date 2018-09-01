Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Portsmouth 3-0 Plymouth Argyle
Ronan Curtis netted a brace to inspire Portsmouth to a resounding victory over Plymouth at Fratton Park.
Curtis joined the south coast side in the summer from Irish outfit Derry City and took his goal tally to five for the season.
The hosts were electric from the first whistle and with only two minutes on the clock Jamal Lowe dragged his shot wide of the post.
Curtis then found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute when he was played in by Lowe before slotting his effort past goalkeeper Matt Macey.
Plymouth fought their way back into the match and almost equalised through Jamie Ness when his audacious strike was tipped over the bar.
But Lowe doubled Pompey's lead early on in the second half after getting on the end of exquisite cross from Curtis to nod the ball home in the 63rd minute.
And Curtis finished the rout six minutes later by shrugging off Gary Sawyer before beating Macey with a lethal strike from a narrowing angle.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 15MacGillivray
- 2WalkesSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 5Clarke
- 16WhatmoughSubstituted forBurgessat 45'minutes
- 3Brown
- 7Naylor
- 32Thompson
- 26Evans
- 10Lowe
- 9HawkinsSubstituted forPitmanat 42'minutes
- 11Curtis
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 6Burgess
- 8Pitman
- 20Thompson
- 22Wheeler
- 33Close
- 37Green
Plymouth
- 1Macey
- 2Riley
- 3Sawyer
- 5Edwards
- 23Smith-Brown
- 4Songo'oSubstituted forLameirasat 45'minutes
- 15GrantSubstituted forCareyat 45'minutes
- 13O'KeefeSubstituted forFoxat 72'minutes
- 6NessBooked at 39mins
- 7Sarcevic
- 19Ladapo
Substitutes
- 8Fox
- 9Taylor
- 10Carey
- 11Lameiras
- 16Grant
- 21Letheren
- 25Wootton
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 18,872
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Attempt saved. Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Delay in match Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) because of an injury.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. David Fox replaces Stuart O'Keefe.
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 3, Plymouth Argyle 0. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Graham Carey.
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Plymouth Argyle 0. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.
Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Riley (Plymouth Argyle).