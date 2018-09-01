Match ends, Southend United 1, Charlton Athletic 2.
Southend United 1-2 Charlton Athletic
Charlton netted a late winner to beat Southend in a match which saw three players sent off in stoppage time.
Referee Brett Huxtable diismissed Shrimpers duo Mark Oxley and Michael Kightly along with the Addicks' Tariqe Fosu after an 18-man brawl between the two teams.
The dramatic conclusion overshadowed a game which Charlton shaded to pick up all three points courtesy of a late header from Krystian Bielik.
Charlton went close to opening the scoring through Patrick Bauer and Nicky Ajose in the first half, while they also had strong shouts for a penalty waved away when Lewis Page went to ground while under pressure from Stephen McLaughlin.
But with 57 minutes on the clock, Charlton took the lead when Karlan Grant outmuscled Michael Turner down the right flank and crossed for Lyle Taylor to tap home.
The visitors were ahead for just three minutes before Southend drew level when Ben Coker's left-wing cross was slotted home by Theo Robinson.
However, three minutes from time, Bielik headed home Josh Cullen's right-wing corner to secure victory for the Addicks before the late flurry of red cards.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1OxleyBooked at 90mins
- 2Bwomono
- 48WhiteBooked at 90mins
- 6Turner
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forBunnat 68'minutes
- 24DemetriouBooked at 63mins
- 18Mantom
- 7KightlyBooked at 90mins
- 31RobinsonSubstituted forCoxat 75'minutes
- 9HopperSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Cox
- 13Bishop
- 20Klass
- 27Kyprianou
- 28McCoulsky
- 30Bunn
- 32Hendrie
Charlton
- 1Phillips
- 20Solly
- 5BauerSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6PearceBooked at 25mins
- 3Page
- 15PratleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLapslieat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Bielik
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 24Cullen
- 9TaylorBooked at 58mins
- 25AjoseSubstituted forVetokeleat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dijksteel
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 14Vetokele
- 21Steer
- 23Sarr
- 32Lapslie
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 7,923
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Charlton Athletic 2.
Foul by Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic).
Tom Hopper (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).
Michael Turner (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Mark Oxley (Southend United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Michael Kightly (Southend United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
John White (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Harry Bunn (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Southend United).
Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic).
(Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Charlton Athletic 2. Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by John White.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Igor Vetokele replaces Nicky Ajose.
Attempt missed. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Simon Cox.
Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Southend United).
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Southend United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.