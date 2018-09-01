Southend United 1-2 Charlton Athletic

From the section

Charlton netted a late winner to beat Southend in a match which saw three players sent off in stoppage time.

Referee Brett Huxtable diismissed Shrimpers duo Mark Oxley and Michael Kightly along with the Addicks' Tariqe Fosu after an 18-man brawl between the two teams.

The dramatic conclusion overshadowed a game which Charlton shaded to pick up all three points courtesy of a late header from Krystian Bielik.

Charlton went close to opening the scoring through Patrick Bauer and Nicky Ajose in the first half, while they also had strong shouts for a penalty waved away when Lewis Page went to ground while under pressure from Stephen McLaughlin.

But with 57 minutes on the clock, Charlton took the lead when Karlan Grant outmuscled Michael Turner down the right flank and crossed for Lyle Taylor to tap home.

The visitors were ahead for just three minutes before Southend drew level when Ben Coker's left-wing cross was slotted home by Theo Robinson.

However, three minutes from time, Bielik headed home Josh Cullen's right-wing corner to secure victory for the Addicks before the late flurry of red cards.

