Burton Albion 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Burton got their League One campaign back on track with a confidence-boosting home victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn set the ball rolling with his first league goal since April 2016, on his full debut for the Brewers, volleying superbly past goalkeeper Tom King after 34 minutes.

Kwesi Appiah spurned two good chances to equalise for the Dons, seeing a shot deflected onto the crossbar and sending a header inches over as the visitors tried to respond before half-time.

Joe Pigott headed a corner into the ground and over the bar from close range as the visitors started the second half brightly, but it proved a costly miss as David Templeton doubled Albion's lead in the 54th minute with a precise curling effort after Liam Boyce had robbed Will Nightingale inside the box.

Boyce scored his fifth of the season on the hour mark after Templeton and Scott Fraser combined on the left for the Irishman to fire home.

