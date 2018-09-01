League One
Burton3Wimbledon0

Burton Albion 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Burton got their League One campaign back on track with a confidence-boosting home victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn set the ball rolling with his first league goal since April 2016, on his full debut for the Brewers, volleying superbly past goalkeeper Tom King after 34 minutes.

Kwesi Appiah spurned two good chances to equalise for the Dons, seeing a shot deflected onto the crossbar and sending a header inches over as the visitors tried to respond before half-time.

Joe Pigott headed a corner into the ground and over the bar from close range as the visitors started the second half brightly, but it proved a costly miss as David Templeton doubled Albion's lead in the 54th minute with a precise curling effort after Liam Boyce had robbed Will Nightingale inside the box.

Boyce scored his fifth of the season on the hour mark after Templeton and Scott Fraser combined on the left for the Irishman to fire home.

Line-ups

Burton

  • 40Collins
  • 12Fox
  • 10Akins
  • 6Turner
  • 19Hutchinson
  • 23QuinnSubstituted forHeskethat 56'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 7Fraser
  • 17SordellSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 89'minutes
  • 27Boyce
  • 11TempletonSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Hesketh
  • 9Sbarra
  • 16Myers-Harness
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Hodge
  • 34Flannigan
  • 44Cole

Wimbledon

  • 1King
  • 2WatsonSubstituted forPinnockat 74'minutes
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 5Nightingale
  • 3Purrington
  • 7WagstaffSubstituted forHansonat 61'minutes
  • 14Trotter
  • 40WordsworthBooked at 59mins
  • 17Barcham
  • 9AppiahSubstituted forJervisat 61'minutes
  • 39Pigott

Substitutes

  • 6Thomas
  • 8Hartigan
  • 10Jervis
  • 11Pinnock
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Sibbick
  • 24McDonnell
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
2,814

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).

Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jake Hesketh (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces Marvin Sordell.

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. James Hanson (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ben Fox (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Hanson (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Ben Fox (Burton Albion).

Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jake Jervis (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

Attempt blocked. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Devante Cole (Burton Albion).

Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Mitchell Pinnock replaces Tennai Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Devante Cole replaces David Templeton.

Foul by David Templeton (Burton Albion).

Jake Jervis (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Fox (Burton Albion).

James Hanson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

Attempt saved. Jake Jervis (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Reece Hutchinson (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jake Hesketh.

Attempt blocked. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jake Jervis replaces Kwesi Appiah.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. James Hanson replaces Scott Wagstaff.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).

Booking

Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

