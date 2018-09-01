Match ends, Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1.
Barnsley 2-1 Gillingham
Two goals from Kieffer Moore ensured Barnsley maintained their unbeaten start as they beat a stubborn Gillingham at Oakwell.
The Reds started on the front foot and took the lead after 13 minutes when Moore unleashed a thunderous effort from 20 yards, beating goalkeeper Tomas Holy at his near post.
Barnsley doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Elliott List was adjudged to have fouled George Moncur inside the box and Moore stepped up to slot the penalty down the middle.
Gillingham thought they had got one back on the stroke of half-time. From a set-piece, the ball fell to Brandon Hanley who slid the ball across to Tom Eaves and he found the net, only to be flagged for offside.
The Gills finally got one back on the hour. Adam Davies saved at point-blank range, but after a scramble, Josh Parker forced the loose ball over the line.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 12Cavaré
- 5Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 23Pinillos
- 4Dougall
- 20PottsSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 62'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 10MoncurSubstituted forMcGeehanat 73'minutes
- 26ThiamSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
- 19Moore
Substitutes
- 8McGeehan
- 11Isgrove
- 13Walton
- 18Jackson
- 22Williams
- 29Adeboyejo
- 33Brown
Gillingham
- 1Holy
- 12Fuller
- 6ZakuaniSubstituted forLaceyat 40'minutes
- 5Ehmer
- 3Garmston
- 7HanlanSubstituted forWilkinsonat 67'minutes
- 13ReillyBooked at 46mins
- 16Bingham
- 14Parker
- 9Eaves
- 15ListSubstituted forReesat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Neill
- 4Lacey
- 10Wilkinson
- 17Nasseri
- 24Rees
- 25Stevenson
- 30Hadler
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 11,434
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1.
Attempt saved. Daniel Pinillos (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Josh Parker (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley).
Billy Bingham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Reilly (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jacob Brown replaces Mamadou Thiam.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
Billy Bingham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Reilly (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Cameron McGeehan replaces George Moncur.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tomas Holy.
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Lacey (Gillingham).
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Conor Wilkinson replaces Brandon Hanlan.
Alex Mowatt (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Reilly (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Brad Potts.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1. Josh Parker (Gillingham) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Liam Lindsay (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Brad Potts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Rees (Gillingham).