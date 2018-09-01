Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
-
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 25Dawson
- 26HegaziBooked at 53mins
- 5BartleyBooked at 45mins
- 3Gibbs
- 10Phillips
- 8LivermoreBooked at 71mins
- 11Brunt
- 15Barnes
- 19Rodriguez
- 16GayleSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 13Myhill
- 17Burke
- 18Barry
- 20Leko
- 24Adarabioyo
- 28Field
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 23Martina
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins Indi
- 3PietersBooked at 19mins
- 18DioufSubstituted forAfobeat 64'minutes
- 4Allen
- 8Etebo
- 11McClean
- 19BerahinoSubstituted forWoodsat 54'minutes
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 5Williams
- 9Afobe
- 24Fletcher
- 27Bojan
- 30Edwards
- 32Federici
- 38Woods
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Dwight Gayle because of an injury.
Penalty missed! Still West Bromwich Albion 2, Stoke City 0. Benik Afobe (Stoke City) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Booking
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Ryan Woods (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Benik Afobe replaces Mame Biram Diouf.
Delay in match Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Stoke City 0. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ryan Woods replaces Saido Berahino.
Booking
Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City).
Second Half
Second Half begins West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 0.
Booking
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Cuco Martina.
