Championship
Sheff Utd4Aston Villa1

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 1Henderson
  • 6BashamBooked at 27mins
  • 12Egan
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckSubstituted forLundstramat 63'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 21DuffySubstituted forLaffertyat 72'minutes
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 7Lundstram
  • 11Woodburn
  • 15Coutts
  • 19Stearman
  • 24Lafferty
  • 25Moore
  • 39Washington

Aston Villa

  • 1Nyland
  • 4TuanzebeSubstituted forHourihaneat 63'minutes
  • 5Chester
  • 15Jedinak
  • 21Hutton
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 6Whelan
  • 7McGinn
  • 22El Ghazi
  • 10Grealish
  • 26Kodjia

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 8Lansbury
  • 14Hourihane
  • 16Bree
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 23Campos Moreira
  • 29Hepburn-Murphy
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
26,030

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Daniel Lafferty replaces Mark Duffy.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

Offside, Sheffield United. David McGoldrick tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.

Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Lundstram.

Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane replaces Axel Tuanzebe.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces John Fleck because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.

Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.

Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Offside, Sheffield United. Dean Henderson tries a through ball, but Kieron Freeman is caught offside.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.

Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Fleck.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 0. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0.

John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa).

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Bolton632188011
5West Brom6312158710
6Derby631298110
7Sheff Wed631299010
8Brentford623111659
9Blackburn52306429
10Aston Villa6231111109
11Wigan622210828
12Bristol City52217528
13Nottm Forest61508718
14Swansea52215418
15Rotherham6213510-57
16Millwall512256-15
17Hull6123610-45
18Preston612359-45
19Stoke6123611-55
20Birmingham604246-24
21Norwich5113811-34
22QPR6114313-104
23Reading602459-42
24Ipswich502348-42
View full Championship table

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired