Substitution, Sheffield United. Daniel Lafferty replaces Mark Duffy.
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6BashamBooked at 27mins
- 12Egan
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 16Norwood
- 4FleckSubstituted forLundstramat 63'minutes
- 3Stevens
- 21DuffySubstituted forLaffertyat 72'minutes
- 17McGoldrick
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 11Woodburn
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 24Lafferty
- 25Moore
- 39Washington
Aston Villa
- 1Nyland
- 4TuanzebeSubstituted forHourihaneat 63'minutes
- 5Chester
- 15Jedinak
- 21Hutton
- 27El Mohamady
- 6Whelan
- 7McGinn
- 22El Ghazi
- 10Grealish
- 26Kodjia
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 8Lansbury
- 14Hourihane
- 16Bree
- 20Bjarnason
- 23Campos Moreira
- 29Hepburn-Murphy
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 26,030
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Offside, Sheffield United. David McGoldrick tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane replaces Axel Tuanzebe.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces John Fleck because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Offside, Sheffield United. Dean Henderson tries a through ball, but Kieron Freeman is caught offside.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Fleck.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 0. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0.
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa).
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Aston Villa 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.