Substitution, Derby County. Craig Forsyth replaces Scott Malone.
Hull City v Derby County
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 2Lichaj
- 5BurkeBooked at 67mins
- 4de WijsBooked at 14mins
- 23Kingsley
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 18Batty
- 17Kane
- 7Evandro
- 25CampbellSubstituted forKeaneat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stewart
- 9Dicko
- 10Toral
- 12Long
- 19Keane
- 27McKenzie
- 35Elphick
Derby
- 1Carson
- 2Wisdom
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 46MaloneSubstituted forForsythat 73'minutes
- 4Bryson
- 15Johnson
- 8Mount
- 9WaghornSubstituted forLawrenceat 61'minutes
- 28Nugent
- 11Jozefzoon
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 10Lawrence
- 20Bennett
- 21Roos
- 23Holmes
- 41Bird
- 44Huddlestone
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Evandro (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Will Keane.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt saved. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Offside, Hull City. David Marshall tries a through ball, but Todd Kane is caught offside.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.
Booking
Reece Burke (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mason Mount (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.
Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Tom Lawrence replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Attempt missed. Evandro (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Offside, Derby County. Scott Malone tries a through ball, but David Nugent is caught offside.
Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Derby County 1. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Evandro with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Batty.
Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a through ball.
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hull City 0, Derby County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hull City 0, Derby County 1.
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Evandro.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mason Mount.
