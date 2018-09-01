Championship
Hull1Derby1

Hull City v Derby County

Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Lichaj
  • 5BurkeBooked at 67mins
  • 4de WijsBooked at 14mins
  • 23Kingsley
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Henriksen
  • 18Batty
  • 17Kane
  • 7Evandro
  • 25CampbellSubstituted forKeaneat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Stewart
  • 9Dicko
  • 10Toral
  • 12Long
  • 19Keane
  • 27McKenzie
  • 35Elphick

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 2Wisdom
  • 6Keogh
  • 5Tomori
  • 46MaloneSubstituted forForsythat 73'minutes
  • 4Bryson
  • 15Johnson
  • 8Mount
  • 9WaghornSubstituted forLawrenceat 61'minutes
  • 28Nugent
  • 11Jozefzoon

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 10Lawrence
  • 20Bennett
  • 21Roos
  • 23Holmes
  • 41Bird
  • 44Huddlestone
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Craig Forsyth replaces Scott Malone.

Attempt missed. Evandro (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Will Keane.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Fraizer Campbell.

Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

Attempt saved. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.

Offside, Hull City. David Marshall tries a through ball, but Todd Kane is caught offside.

Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).

Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.

Booking

Reece Burke (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mason Mount (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).

Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.

Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Tom Lawrence replaces Martyn Waghorn.

Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Bryson.

Attempt missed. Evandro (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

Offside, Derby County. Scott Malone tries a through ball, but David Nugent is caught offside.

Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 1, Derby County 1. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Evandro with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Batty.

Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a through ball.

Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).

Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hull City 0, Derby County 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hull City 0, Derby County 1.

Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Evandro.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mason Mount.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Bolton632188011
5West Brom6312158710
6Derby631298110
7Sheff Wed631299010
8Brentford623111659
9Blackburn52306429
10Aston Villa6231111109
11Wigan622210828
12Bristol City52217528
13Nottm Forest61508718
14Swansea52215418
15Rotherham6213510-57
16Millwall512256-15
17Hull6123610-45
18Preston612359-45
19Stoke6123611-55
20Birmingham604246-24
21Norwich5113811-34
22QPR6114313-104
23Reading602459-42
24Ipswich502348-42
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired