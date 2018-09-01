Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa with a cross.
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22Dalsgaard
- 26KonsaBooked at 18mins
- 6Mepham
- 29BarbetBooked at 35mins
- 4MacLeodBooked at 35mins
- 10McEachran
- 19Sawyers
- 21Benrahma
- 11Watkins
- 7Canos
Substitutes
- 8Yennaris
- 12Mokotjo
- 18Judge
- 20Clarke
- 23Jeanvier
- 28Daniels
- 33Forss
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27Darikwa
- 44HefeleBooked at 35mins
- 4FoxBooked at 55mins
- 18Robinson
- 8Watson
- 6Colback
- 31Bastião DiasSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 23LolleyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forCashat 45'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 3Pereira Figueiredo
- 7Grabban
- 11Osborn
- 14Cash
- 15Steele
- 19Cupido Goncalves
- 26Bridcutt
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from long range on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Said Benrahma (Brentford).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Canos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Attempt missed. Said Benrahma (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Chris Mepham (Brentford) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by João Carvalho.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Second Half
Second Half begins Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn replaces Gil Dias.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash replaces Joe Lolley.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross.
Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Josh McEachran (Brentford).
João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Canos (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
