Championship
Preston2Bolton2

Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers

Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 5Clarke
  • 23Huntington
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Pearson
  • 12GallagherSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 46'minutes
  • 19BurkeSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
  • 8Browne
  • 21BarkerSubstituted forMoultat 61'minutes
  • 7Robinson

Substitutes

  • 2Fisher
  • 3Earl
  • 9Moult
  • 10Harrop
  • 11Johnson
  • 22Maxwell
  • 29Barkhuizen

Bolton

  • 1Alnwick
  • 16Olkowski
  • 31Wheater
  • 5Beevers
  • 3Taylor
  • 4Lowe
  • 19O'Neil
  • 10Ameobi
  • 21Williams
  • 30WildschutSubstituted forNooneat 61'minutes
  • 28MagennisBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 6Vela
  • 7Oztumer
  • 8Donaldson
  • 12Noone
  • 14Hobbs
  • 20Matthews
  • 29Grounds
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.

Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Preston North End) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Browne.

Attempt saved. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pawel Olkowski.

Booking

Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).

Attempt saved. Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Attempt blocked. Gary O'Neil (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Lowe following a set piece situation.

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Foul by Ben Davies (Preston North End).

Joe Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Louis Moult replaces Brandon Barker.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Craig Noone replaces Yanic Wildschut.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pawel Olkowski (Bolton Wanderers).

Offside, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson tries a through ball, but Tom Clarke is caught offside.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Wheater.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jason Lowe.

Callum Robinson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Paul Gallagher.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Graham Burke.

Second Half

Second Half begins Preston North End 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Preston North End 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.

Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary O'Neil with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Goal!

Goal! Preston North End 2, Bolton Wanderers 2. Pawel Olkowski (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Preston North End 2, Bolton Wanderers 1. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pawel Olkowski.

Attempt blocked. Brandon Barker (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Bolton632188011
5West Brom6312158710
6Derby631298110
7Sheff Wed631299010
8Brentford623111659
9Blackburn52306429
10Aston Villa6231111109
11Wigan622210828
12Bristol City52217528
13Nottm Forest61508718
14Swansea52215418
15Rotherham6213510-57
16Millwall512256-15
17Hull6123610-45
18Preston612359-45
19Stoke6123611-55
20Birmingham604246-24
21Norwich5113811-34
22QPR6114313-104
23Reading602459-42
24Ipswich502348-42
