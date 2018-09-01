Championship
Birmingham0QPR0

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 1Camp
  • 5ColinSubstituted forHardingat 59'minutes
  • 28Morrison
  • 12Dean
  • 3PedersenBooked at 53mins
  • 19MaghomaBooked at 31mins
  • 20Gardner
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 23Jota
  • 9AdamsSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 68'minutes
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 7Mahoney
  • 8Gardner
  • 14Bogle
  • 22Solomon-Otabor
  • 27Trueman
  • 45Harding

QPR

  • 13Lumley
  • 22Rangel
  • 37Leistner
  • 33Lynch
  • 3Bidwell
  • 10Eze
  • 8Cousins
  • 21Luongo
  • 7Freeman
  • 32Wells
  • 16Hemed

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Cameron
  • 15Baptiste
  • 17Smith
  • 20Osayi-Samuel
  • 23Wszolek
  • 38Smyth
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
21,155

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).

Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Joel Lynch.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Attempt blocked. Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Foul by Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers).

Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Che Adams.

Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo with a cross following a set piece situation.

Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Harding (Birmingham City).

Offside, Birmingham City. Jota tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Wes Harding replaces Maxime Colin.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Leistner.

Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).

Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner with a headed pass.

Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Offside, Birmingham City. Jota tries a through ball, but Harlee Dean is caught offside.

Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross.

Hand ball by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Bolton632188011
5West Brom6312158710
6Derby631298110
7Sheff Wed631299010
8Brentford623111659
9Blackburn52306429
10Aston Villa6231111109
11Wigan622210828
12Bristol City52217528
13Nottm Forest61508718
14Swansea52215418
15Rotherham6213510-57
16Millwall512256-15
17Hull6123610-45
18Preston612359-45
19Stoke6123611-55
20Birmingham604246-24
21Norwich5113811-34
22QPR6114313-104
23Reading602459-42
24Ipswich502348-42
View full Championship table

