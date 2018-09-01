Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5ColinSubstituted forHardingat 59'minutes
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 3PedersenBooked at 53mins
- 19MaghomaBooked at 31mins
- 20Gardner
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 23Jota
- 9AdamsSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 68'minutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 7Mahoney
- 8Gardner
- 14Bogle
- 22Solomon-Otabor
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
QPR
- 13Lumley
- 22Rangel
- 37Leistner
- 33Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 10Eze
- 8Cousins
- 21Luongo
- 7Freeman
- 32Wells
- 16Hemed
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 5Cameron
- 15Baptiste
- 17Smith
- 20Osayi-Samuel
- 23Wszolek
- 38Smyth
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 21,155
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt blocked. Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Che Adams.
Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Harding (Birmingham City).
Offside, Birmingham City. Jota tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Wes Harding replaces Maxime Colin.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Leistner.
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner with a headed pass.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jota tries a through ball, but Harlee Dean is caught offside.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross.
Hand ball by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a headed pass.
