Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tiago Ilori.
Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Mannone
- 2Gunter
- 20Ilori
- 6Moore
- 3Yiadom
- 14AlukoSubstituted forMcNultyat 59'minutes
- 8MeylerSubstituted forKellyat 60'minutes
- 7Bacuna
- 17BarrowSubstituted forSimsat 60'minutes
- 21Meite
- 9Baldock
Substitutes
- 5McShane
- 10Swift
- 19Sims
- 24Blackett
- 28Walker
- 29McNulty
- 38Kelly
Sheff Wed
- 25Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 15Lees
- 12Thorniley
- 42PenneyBooked at 19mins
- 8Pelupessy
- 10Bannan
- 19Matias
- 20Reach
- 18Lucas João
- 17Nuhiu
Substitutes
- 6Fox
- 9Fletcher
- 23Hutchinson
- 24Baker
- 28Wildsmith
- 41Lee
- 45Forestieri
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 14,352
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away18
Live Text
Foul by Marc McNulty (Reading).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas João.
Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Josh Sims (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Liam Moore (Reading) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sims (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Baldock.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Joey Pelupessy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Reading).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Josh Sims replaces Modou Barrow.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Liam Kelly replaces David Meyler.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Marc McNulty replaces Sone Aluko.
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Leandro Bacuna.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas João.
David Meyler (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Reading).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Moore.
Attempt saved. Leandro Bacuna (Reading) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
