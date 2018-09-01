Championship
Wigan0Rotherham0

Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United

Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 12James
  • 22Dunkley
  • 21Kipre
  • 3Robinson
  • 36Evans
  • 5MorsyBooked at 57mins
  • 26Connolly
  • 25PowellSubstituted forMcManamanat 60'minutes
  • 10Windass
  • 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Byrne
  • 8Vaughan
  • 14Bruce
  • 15McManaman
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 41Garner

Rotherham

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Vyner
  • 26RaggettSubstituted forRobertsonat 19'minutes
  • 6WoodBooked at 45mins
  • 3Mattock
  • 11TaylorBooked at 5minsSubstituted forVassellat 59'minutes
  • 4Vaulks
  • 5Ajayi
  • 17Manning
  • 23WilliamsBooked at 38mins
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Palmer
  • 9Proctor
  • 13Towell
  • 15Robertson
  • 19Vassell
  • 22Newell
  • 30Bilboe
Referee:
Scott Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Lee Evans.

Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Vaughan.

Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Windass with a cross.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Callum McManaman replaces Nick Powell.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Kyle Vassell replaces Jon Taylor.

Offside, Rotherham United. Ryan Manning tries a through ball, but Ryan Williams is caught offside.

Booking

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Ryan Manning (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Josh Windass tries a through ball, but Callum Connolly is caught offside.

Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Walton.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.

Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Evans following a set piece situation.

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.

Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Vaulks.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Grigg.

Booking

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Bolton632188011
5West Brom6312158710
6Derby631298110
7Sheff Wed631299010
8Brentford623111659
9Blackburn52306429
10Aston Villa6231111109
11Wigan622210828
12Bristol City52217528
13Nottm Forest61508718
14Swansea52215418
15Rotherham6213510-57
16Millwall512256-15
17Hull6123610-45
18Preston612359-45
19Stoke6123611-55
20Birmingham604246-24
21Norwich5113811-34
22QPR6114313-104
23Reading602459-42
24Ipswich502348-42
