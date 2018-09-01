Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 12James
- 22Dunkley
- 21Kipre
- 3Robinson
- 36Evans
- 5MorsyBooked at 57mins
- 26Connolly
- 25PowellSubstituted forMcManamanat 60'minutes
- 10Windass
- 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Byrne
- 8Vaughan
- 14Bruce
- 15McManaman
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 41Garner
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 2Vyner
- 26RaggettSubstituted forRobertsonat 19'minutes
- 6WoodBooked at 45mins
- 3Mattock
- 11TaylorBooked at 5minsSubstituted forVassellat 59'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 5Ajayi
- 17Manning
- 23WilliamsBooked at 38mins
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 8Palmer
- 9Proctor
- 13Towell
- 15Robertson
- 19Vassell
- 22Newell
- 30Bilboe
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Lee Evans.
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Vaughan.
Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Windass with a cross.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Callum McManaman replaces Nick Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Kyle Vassell replaces Jon Taylor.
Offside, Rotherham United. Ryan Manning tries a through ball, but Ryan Williams is caught offside.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Ryan Manning (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Josh Windass tries a through ball, but Callum Connolly is caught offside.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Walton.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Evans following a set piece situation.
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Grigg.
Booking
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).
