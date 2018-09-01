Millwall 1-2 Swansea: Ten-man Swans come from behind to stun hosts

Kyle Naughton's goal was his first in the league since May 2017

Swansea City came from behind to beat Millwall at The Den, despite playing 85 minutes of the game with 10 men.

Forward Courtney Baker-Richardson, making his league debut for the Swans, was shown a straight red card for a lunge on James Meredith.

Murray Wallace headed Millwall in front from Shaun Williams' corner, but Kyle Naughton equalised when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The Lions pushed forward again, but Oli McBurnie put the finishing touch on a swift break to give Swansea an unlikely victory.

Tom Elliott was still inches away from rescuing a point for Millwall in the final minute of stoppage time, but his header struck the underside of the bar and bounced agonisingly the wrong side of the line.

The hosts had dominated possession but failed to threaten in the first half, with Steve Morison slicing their best chance wide.

Swansea were angered when Jed Wallace avoided a red card shortly after the break for a similar challenge to the one which had seen Baker-Richardson dismissed.

And they were behind soon after when Jake Cooper flicked Williams' corner on for Wallace to head home.

Having been content to sit back after being reduced to 10 men, Swansea equalised with their first shot on target, Naughton turning out of pressure and drilling past Ben Amos.

Millwall were left short at the back as they threw men forward in search of a winner, Jefferson Montero and Bersant Celina combining to give McBurnie a simple tap in.

Tom Carroll almost made it worse in added time, his long-range effort rebounding back off the post.

Swansea boss Graham Potter:

"I thought we offered a threat, as much as you can with 10 men. I thought we played with real courage - the players were wonderful, amazing.

"I'm very proud to be the coach of Swansea City today because I thought we were magnificent.

"Their goal was a bit disappointing because it was from a set-play. Apart from that, I didn't think they created so much - there was pressure, there were balls coming into the box and there were things that you have to deal with."

On the sending-off

"When I saw the sending-off live, I think it was one of them that you know you're in trouble.

"There was no malice in it from Courtney's perspective - he's just making his debut, very excited and he's gone to challenge and it's not a good challenge."

Millwall boss Neil Harris:

"If anyone in the ground had seen that coming, I wish they would have told me.

"Of course you're going to make the odd poor decision as an individual and as a group, but Swansea dug in and made it difficult to break them down.

"When you get your noses in front, I couldn't see us conceding and we never looked in any danger. There's always a threat of a counter-attack, but it never looked like it was going to come.

"We've got enough leadership in the group to manage the situation, but you can't explain individual errors.

"Without naming names, did the players do enough when we didn't have the ball in the last 15 minutes? Did they do enough to make sure we didn't concede? Well, they didn't."