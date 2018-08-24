Celtic's Callum McGregor: 'Seven days is a long time in football'

Callum McGregor (right) knows Brendan Rodgers was not happy with Celtic's performance

Callum McGregor says Celtic can lay down a marker ahead of a "defining" week for the Scottish champions.

The Glasgow club host Suduva in Thursday's Europa League play-off before Steven Gerrard's Rangers visit in the first Old Firm game this term three days later.

Thursday's 1-1 draw with the Lithuanians means Brendan Rodgers' side have won two of their last seven games.

"Seven days is a long time in football," the midfielder said.

"If we win on Sunday and get into the Europa League on Thursday, everybody is having a different conversation.

"We are used to having big weeks early on that can define your season. The players have been excellent in responding to weeks like that."

Brendan Rodgers criticised his team following the stalemate with Suduva and added on Friday that he expected a reaction going into Sunday's match with Hamilton Academical.

Standards have been high under the Northern Irishman over the past two years with a treble secured each season.

However, McGregor says expectations as a result of those achievements should be realistic.

"Off the back of two unbelievable seasons, it was almost fantasy football at times that we were playing with Champions League both years," he said.

"That can't always be the standard. Everybody tried to get there, but realistically there is going to be a dip in performance and results.

"We need to be realistic as well. We know how hard it is to get to that level and the boys are always working hard and trying to achieve that, but realistically it isn't possible to do a treble every single season."

Reflecting on Rodgers' claim that Celtic lacked "pride and desire" in their defending against Suduva, McGregor added: "I think, from his comments, you could see that he was upset and wasn't too happy with the result or performance.

"As a player and professional, you need to be able to take that. Don't take it personally or whatever.

"You move forward as a team or unit and that's what we are looking to do."