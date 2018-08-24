Derry City boss Kenny Shiels is expecting a tough encounter as his side prepare to host St. Patrick's Athletic in the FAI Cup.

Derry and St Pat's have met three times in the league this season with the Candystripes winning twice at the Brandywell but losing to the Saints at Richmond Park.

Fifth-placed Derry are just two points ahead of St. Pat's in the league table going into the only all-Premier Division tie of the second round.