BBC Sport - Derry boss Shiels expecting tough St. Pats encounter

Shiels expecting tough St. Pats encounter

  • From the section Irish

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels is expecting a tough encounter as his side prepare to host St. Patrick's Athletic in the FAI Cup.

Derry and St Pat's have met three times in the league this season with the Candystripes winning twice at the Brandywell but losing to the Saints at Richmond Park.

Fifth-placed Derry are just two points ahead of St. Pat's in the league table going into the only all-Premier Division tie of the second round.

Top videos

Video

Shiels expecting tough St. Pats encounter

  • From the section Irish
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration

Video

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

Video

India batsman Shaw, 18, plays down Tendulkar comparisons

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England star Buttler stumped first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

Video

Watch trainer Johnston's record-breaking moment

Video

My dad is my idol - Mick Schumacher

Video

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired