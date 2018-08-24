Rhys Healey: MK Dons sign Cardiff striker on loan until January

From the section

Rhys Healey ended last season on loan with Torquay, scoring six goals in eight appearances

MK Dons have signed Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey on loan until January.

The 23-year-old has previously had loan spells with Colchester United, Dundee, Newport and Torquay.

He could make his debut for Paul Tisdale's side against Exeter City - where Tisdale spent 12 years as boss - on Saturday.

"With his work-rate and ability, I think this is a nice fit," Tisdale told the club website.

"He is a player who is hungry to play and prove himself."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.