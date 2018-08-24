Irish Premiership: Glenavon go top with easy victory over 10-man Ballymena

Glenavon have now won three matches in a row after an opening day defeat to Linfield

Glenavon moved up to first place in the Irish Premiership table with a 4-0 home victory over 10-man Ballymena United.

Second-half goals from Aaron Harmon, Josh Daniels, Stephen Murray and Andy Hall took the Lurgan Blues above Linfield on goals scored.

Ballymena captain Andrew Burns was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Mark Sykes in the first half.

Coleraine were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Institute while Ards secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Newry City.

Dean Curry gave visitors Stute a half-time lead at Ballycastle Road before Jamie McGonigle equalised after the break with his 50th goal for the club.

Brad Lyons then put the Bannsiders ahead before in-form Michael McCrudden equalised with a penalty 11 minutes from time to give Stute an impressive draw.

The point moves Institute up to fourth in the table as Coleraine drop to third.

Mark Kelly, Johnny Frazer and a beautiful Kym Nelson free-kick gave Colin Nixon's Ards a three-goal lead at the break, with Frazer adding a fourth 13 minutes from time.

Newry missed the chance to get a goal back at 3-0 down when home keeper Samuel Johnston saved a Stephen Hughes penalty.

At Mourneview Park, Glenavon made it three wins in a row in response to an opening day defeat by Linfield.

Ballymena captain Andrew Burns was sent off for a late tackle on Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes

Burns' red card came in the 44th minute and the home side made their extra man pay in the second half to condemn the Sky Blues to their first defeat of the season.

Harmon opened the scoring with his first goal for Glenavon when he slotted into the bottom corner from a Rhys Marshall pass in the 58th minute.

Daniels met a Dillon King free-kick with a looping header to double the lead on 67 minutes.

He then produced a flash of brilliance to set up Murray for the third nine minutes later, with the striker swivelling and finishing well.

Daniels was again the provider when Hall scored at the back post to complete an easy win.

Linfield have the opportunity to regain top spot in the table when they travel to Solitude to take on Cliftonville on Saturday.