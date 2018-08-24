BBC Sport - Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: how wife's illness mellowed him
'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says helping his wife Sharon through breast cancer has made him realise that there's "more important" things than football.
