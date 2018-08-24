BBC Sport - Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: how wife's illness mellowed him

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says helping his wife Sharon through breast cancer has made him realise that there's "more important" things than football.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

WATCH MORE: Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

Top videos

Video

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration

Video

India batsman Shaw, 18, plays down Tendulkar comparisons

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England star Buttler stumped first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

Video

Watch trainer Johnston's record-breaking moment

Video

My dad is my idol - Mick Schumacher

Video

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired