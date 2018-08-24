Alex Le Prevost: Guernsey FC defender leaves club due to injury

Alex Le Prevost
Alex Le Prevost's last appearance at Footes Lane came in a 1-1 draw with Phoenix Sports in April

Guernsey FC centre-back Alex Le Prevost has quit the Bostik League South East side due to a chronic hip injury.

The 29-year-old played 202 times for the Green Lions and has been with the side since their first-ever match in the Combined Counties League in 2011.

As well as two hip operations, he also suffered a broken arm and a serious leg injury during his time with the club.

"It has been a very hard decision to make, but ultimately the right one for me and my family," Le Prevost said.

"Guernsey FC has been a major part of my life for seven years and I've enjoyed it so much," he added to the club website.

"I've had to let my head overrule my heart on this decision because in my heart I wanted to carry on.

"But the reality is that after two hip operations and a prolonged period of such intense football at a high level, my hip is still struggling to cope with the demands and so the decision was made with the longevity of my long-term physical health in mind."

