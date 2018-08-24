Quiz: How many Europa League opponents for Scottish sides since 2015-16 do you know?

Celtic and Rangers are one game away from a place in this season's Europa League group stage.

Aberdeen and Hibernian fell during the qualifying process.

So, how good is your memory of recent continental adventures?

Can you name the 26 opponents Scottish teams have faced in the Europa League, qualifying or group stage, from season 2015-16 to now?

Can you name the 26 opponents Scottish teams have faced in the Europa League, qualifying or group stage, from season 2015-16 to now?

Score: 0 / 26
03:00
You scored 0/26

Copy and share link

Answers

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired