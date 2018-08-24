BBC Sport - Watch: Frazer hits double as Ards defeat Newry

Johnny Frazer scores twice as Ards chalk up their first win of the Premiership season with a 4-0 victory over Newry City.

Mark Kelly and Kym Nelson were also on target for Colin Nixon's team in Bangor.

Stephen Hughes missed a second-half penalty for Newry, who trail Ards in the table on goal difference.

