Thomas Agyepong: Man City winger out to emulate Brandon Barker at Hibernian

Agyepong was on the bench for Hibs last Sunday but is yet to feature

Thomas Agyepong aims to make an even bigger impact at Hibernian than his Manchester City team-mate, Brandon Barker, did last season.

The Ghana international, 21, is following in Barker's footsteps, on a season-long loan at Easter Road.

And the winger is out to impress as he looks to catch the eye of City manager Pep Guardiola.

"I like to dribble, to take players on just like Brandon, so I'm coming here to do what I do best," he said.

"Hopefully I can do better than Brandon or at least the same.

"Part of the attraction was that Brandon did so well. I got so many positive messages from him about this place.

"He absolutely loved it and even told me he'd like to come back at some point, so I was like, 'OK, wow'."

Barker, now on loan to Preston North End, scored twice in 30 appearances for Hibs, starting 18 games.

'City dream definitely achievable'

Agyepong has been on loan with Dutch clubs Twente and NAC Breda since he was recruited by City three years ago and played alongside Barker at Breda in season 2016-17.

Last season, blighted by a hamstring problem, Agyepong was limited to just four league starts at Breda and his move to Scotland was delayed by the wait for a work permit.

Having been an unused substitute last weekend, he is raring to go as he targets a future with City's squad of superstars.

"Sometimes you need to go away and then come back to make your mark, like Paul Pogba did at United," he said.

"It's very difficult to get in the City team right now, but maybe it's better I go away, develop, then head back.

"It's always my dream to play for City and break into the first team because they gave me my opportunity.

"Maybe if I do great here, I'll get the chance to go back. It's definitely achievable."