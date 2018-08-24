Lee Bowyer: FA charge Charlton Athletic boss with misconduct after Peterborough loss
Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Lee Bowyer has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following Tuesday's game against Peterborough.
The 41-year-old, who was booked by referee James Linington during the first-half, is alleged to have behaved "improperly" on the field of play.
Bowyer was critical of the official, who awarded a late penalty in the 1-0 League One defeat at the Valley.
"He shouldn't be allowed to ref for a while," Bowyer told BBC Radio London.
"I'm going to get punished for this, but the ref should get punished. If they're going to punish me because of what I said to him, that's fine. I take that punishment.
"I'm hurting because my players are hurting. But he should be punished as well. He can't just walk away scot free after making a decision like that. It works both ways."
The ex-Leeds and Newcastle midfielder, capped once by England, has until 18:00 BST on Thursday 30 August to respond to the charge.