Sam Jones: Cheltenham Town sign Shrewsbury midfielder on loan

Sam Jones plays for Shrewsbury Town in League One in 2018
Sam Jones has not featured for Shrewsbury Town this season

Cheltenham have signed Shrewsbury's Sam Jones on loan until January 2019.

The 27-year-old midfielder moved to New Meadow on a two-year deal from Grimsby earlier this year but has only featured five times, scoring once.

Town this week sacked boss Gary Johnson after a 1-1 draw at Macclesfield extended the Robins' winless start.

Caretaker manager Russell Milton told the club site: "We've been identifying players over the last few days and Sam came to the top of our list."

