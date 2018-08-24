Sam Ricketts: Wrexham boss open to more loan signings

Sam Ricketts played for Swansea City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Wolves

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts has not ruled out further loan signings before the window closes on 31 August.

Ricketts has signed six players on loan, with Bury's Scott Burgess the latest to join the Dragons.

The maximum number of loan players allowed in a matchday squad is six although there is no limit on how many loan signings a club can make.

"We're not out hunting for players but players keep getting thrown at us," Ricketts said.

"You never know, it depends on who becomes available. It's a funny time of year. Players are available now that weren't last week.

"If there is someone who becomes available who would make a marked improvement to the team then we're always interested."

Ricketts' side are top of the National League after four wins and a draw in their opening five games and host Bromley on Saturday.

"There's an awful long way to go but you're never going to turn down a start like that," the former Wales defender told BBC Wales Sport.

"The performances have been ok but I want us to improve. There's things we need to get better at.

"It's really important that we maintain our drive to improve and to get better than where we're at.

"Hopefully over the course of the season it will stand us in good stead."