BBC Sport - Europa League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche left scratching his head after defeat by Olympiakos

Dyche left scratching head in Europa League

  • From the section Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he was left ''scratching his head'' over poor refereeing and a lack of respect during his side's Europa League match against Olympiakos.

The Clarets lost 3-1 in a game in which defender Ben Gibson was sent off and both sides were awarded penalties.

READ MORE: Dyche criticised the home team's conduct at half-time, when it was 1-1.

Top videos

Video

Dyche left scratching head in Europa League

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration

Video

England star Buttler stumped first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

Video

Watch trainer Johnston's record-breaking moment

Video

My dad is my idol - Mick Schumacher

Video

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired