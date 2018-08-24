BBC Sport - Europa League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche left scratching his head after defeat by Olympiakos
Dyche left scratching head in Europa League
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he was left ''scratching his head'' over poor refereeing and a lack of respect during his side's Europa League match against Olympiakos.
The Clarets lost 3-1 in a game in which defender Ben Gibson was sent off and both sides were awarded penalties.
READ MORE: Dyche criticised the home team's conduct at half-time, when it was 1-1.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired