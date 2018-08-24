Celtic: Rodgers urges response from side as Simunovic has ankle scan

Jozo Simunovic is to have a scan on the ankle injury he sustained in Lithuania

Brendan Rodgers "expects a response" from his depleted Celtic side following Thursday's draw with Suduva.

Rodgers bemoaned a lack of "pride and desire" in Thursday's 1-1 draw in Lithuania - the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

Jozo Simunovic will have a scan on his ankle after being injured in that match and could miss Sunday's Premiership visit of Hamilton.

"I haven't had to do it too often," said Rodgers of his criticism.

"I don't think I was overly strong but it was the fact we had a good start in the game and conceded from a basic static set-piece position and we need to be better, it's as simple as as that.

"It's been ongoing really for my time here. When it's like that the stability can be difficult. However, I think we can still do better. If you look at the goals we concede they are very very simple straightforward goals.

"We had a lot of domination in the game, creating opportunities and the little bits of defending that we have to do, we all feel like we can be better in those moments. That's something we have to strive for."

Celtic have struggled for a settled defence since the start of the season and Simunovic came off early in the second half against Suduva after landing heavily.

Belgium international Dedryck Boyata is yet to feature this term while fellow centre-half Jack Hendry is again likely to be missing against Hamilton after injury prevented him from featuring in Lithuania.

"He has a scan this afternoon on his ankle," said Rodgers of Simunovic. "He was in pain when he landed so we will have to assess that late.

"I don't think Jack is available at the weekend. He will probably come into training at the beginning of the week."

However, French forward Odsonne Edouard could return in next Thursday's home leg against Suduva after missing the past three games.

"It'll be great to have him back," added the Celtic boss. "He gives us numerous options because of his qualities and his football intelligence."