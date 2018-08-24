Bayern 3-1 Hoffenheim: Bundesliga starts with dramatic win for reigning champions

Bayern Munich are chasing a seventh successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich started the defence of their Bundesligsa title with a dramatic win over Hoffenheim in Niko Kovac's first league game in charge.

Thomas Muller headed Bayern ahead before Adam Szalai levelled.

But the reigning champions scored twice in an incident-packed finale.

Robert Lewandowski restored the lead with a retaken penalty - he missed the first but was reprieved by the video assistant referee's intervention - before Arjen Robben sealed the points.

Robben had been heavily involved in the VAR drama surrounding Lewandowski's penalties, having pounced on the rebound when the Polish striker missed with his first effort.

But VAR spotted the former Chelsea player had entered the penalty area too early, and Lewandowski was ordered to step up again, this time making no mistake.

And that was not the only time VAR was in operation in the closing stages. At 2-1, debutant Leon Goretzka had a shot which deflected off Muller into the net, but the effort was ruled out after a review.

Muller set up Robben's goal to make it 3-1, the former Real Madrid forward finding the top left corner with a powerful finish.

While it was a positive result for Bayern against the side which finished third last season, there was bad news as France winger Kingsley Coman was forced off injured.

Kovac, who was Eintracht Frankfurt boss last season, has succeeded Jupp Heynckes as Bayern's manager.