Bayern 3-1 Hoffenheim: Bundesliga starts with dramatic win for reigning champions
Bayern Munich started the defence of their Bundesligsa title with a dramatic win over Hoffenheim in Niko Kovac's first league game in charge.
Thomas Muller headed Bayern ahead before Adam Szalai levelled.
But the reigning champions scored twice in an incident-packed finale.
Robert Lewandowski restored the lead with a retaken penalty - he missed the first but was reprieved by the video assistant referee's intervention - before Arjen Robben sealed the points.
Robben had been heavily involved in the VAR drama surrounding Lewandowski's penalties, having pounced on the rebound when the Polish striker missed with his first effort.
But VAR spotted the former Chelsea player had entered the penalty area too early, and Lewandowski was ordered to step up again, this time making no mistake.
And that was not the only time VAR was in operation in the closing stages. At 2-1, debutant Leon Goretzka had a shot which deflected off Muller into the net, but the effort was ruled out after a review.
Muller set up Robben's goal to make it 3-1, the former Real Madrid forward finding the top left corner with a powerful finish.
While it was a positive result for Bayern against the side which finished third last season, there was bad news as France winger Kingsley Coman was forced off injured.
Kovac, who was Eintracht Frankfurt boss last season, has succeeded Jupp Heynckes as Bayern's manager.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 67'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forRobbenat 45+4'minutes
- 25MüllerBooked at 45mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7RibérySubstituted forRodríguezat 83'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 5Hummels
- 10Robben
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 18Goretzka
- 26Ulreich
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 4Bicakcic
- 22VogtSubstituted forNordtveitat 74'minutes
- 15NuhuBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAkpogumaat 67'minutes
- 3KaderábekBooked at 43mins
- 13BittencourtBooked at 29mins
- 11Grillitsch
- 32GrifoSubstituted forZuberat 45'minutes
- 16SchulzBooked at 45mins
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 28Szalai
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 6Nordtveit
- 17Zuber
- 19Belfodil
- 25Akpoguma
- 26Otto
- 36Kobel
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Franck Ribéry.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Zuber.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bittencourt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Håvard Nordtveit replaces Kevin Vogt because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Javi Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kevin Akpoguma replaces Kasim Nuhu.