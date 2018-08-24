Steven Gerrard: Rangers accept Peter Hartley's apology for Fabio Cardoso comments

Fabio Cardoso broke his nose in the League Cup semi-final against Motherwell last season

Steven Gerrard says Peter Hartley was "naive" in commenting about former Rangers player Fabio Cardoso but it is time to "forgive and move on".

Motherwell defender Hartley said it had been "fun to watch" Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose in a meeting of the sides last season.

But captain Hartley later apologised ahead of Steve Robinson's side facing Rangers in the Premiership on Sunday.

"We accept the apology," Rangers manager Gerrard said.

"The kid has been naive, he's got it badly wrong. But, to be fair, he has been sharp to retract the comments and issue an apology.

"I spoke to Steve. We've had a conversation and I think it's important now that we focus on the football.

"There's an exciting game to play on Sunday for both teams and I think we need to put that to bed. We accept the apology, we forgive and we move on."

Matches between the Steelmen and the Ibrox side last season were keenly contested, with Rangers winning twice, Motherwell triumphing in the League Cup semi-final in which Cardoso was injured and the other game ending 2-2.

"If teams want to come to try and rough us up and bully us, we're game, we're up for it," Gerrard said. "Bring it on. It's no problem.

"We can't control other team's tactics and game-plans. If that's their style then we embrace it and will deal with it.

"All we ask is the referee gives us the protection that we need, for both teams.

"There is a difference between being physical, fair and playing in a direct style. We have absolutely no problem with that.

"In terms of bullying, we just need to be careful that the officials protect us as well."