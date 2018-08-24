Nick Daws: Scunthorpe United sack manager after four league games of season

Nick Daws was given the caretaker job in March and steered Scunthorpe to the League One play-offs

Scunthorpe United have sacked manager Nick Daws after four games of the League One season.

Daws, 48, took over as manager in May after leading the Iron to the League One play-offs as caretaker alongside assistant manager Andy Dawson.

However, after winning their first game of the season, Scunthorpe then exited the Carabao Cup and suffered heavy defeats by Sunderland and Fleetwood.

Dawson will take charge of Saturday's game against Barnsley.

Former Grimsby Town and Bury player Daws joined Scunthorpe as first-team coach from Queens Park Rangers in 2014, working under then-boss Mark Robins and then serving as assistant to Graham Alexander before Alexander's exit in March.

BBC Radio Humberside reports he met with chairman Peter Swann after Tuesday's 5-0 home defeat by Fleetwood which, although only the fourth defeat in his 14 games in charge, was enough to effect change.

Daws expressed "concern" about the way his side lost their way in such a manner after the game.

"I feel [let down] a bit," he said. "We shot ourselves in the foot and basic defending let us down.

"Character of the team and its desire to do its best in training is not in question, what it lacks is mental strength to do what Fleetwood did better than us throughout the game, which was defend as a team.

"We have quality, I don't think that's in question. There's work to be done in terms of understanding, we've got another game on Saturday against Barnsley and we will do our best to get the team ready for the weekend.

"It's harsh to say we lack quality, we lack a little bit in certain areas but that's for us to sort out."