Asian Games 2018: China's Wang Shanshan scores nine goals in one game

Wang is already six goals clear of her rivals in the scoring charts

Although the Asian Games football tournament is only just reaching the knockout stages, the women's golden boot competition is surely wrapped up.

China forward Wang Shanshan, 28, has already scored 11 times, including nine in one substitute appearance.

The forward scored a hat-trick of hat-tricks after coming on in the 56th minute against Tajikistan on Monday.

Her final three goals were scored in three injury-time minutes and wrapped up a 16-0 victory.

Tajikistan had already been beaten 16-0 by North Korea in their opening match on Friday.

They finished bottom of Group B, with no points and a goal difference of -37 following a 6-1 defeat by Hong Kong as the group stage closed on Wednesday.

China topped the group with three wins from three, with Wang, who plays for Chinese Women's Super League club Tianjin Huisen, adding to her tally with one goal in a 7-0 win over Hong Kong and another in a 2-0 victory against North Korea.

They will play Thailand in the quarter-finals and Wang is six goals clear of her rivals - team-mate Zhao Rong and South Korea's Lee Hyun-young - at the top of the scoring charts.

North Korea will play Japan, while South Korea v Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei v Vietnam complete the last-eight line-up.