Neil Warnock: Cardiff manager admits scoring concerns

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock took charge of the Bluebirds in October 2016 with the Welsh club second-bottom in the Championship

Manager Neil Warnock admits he does not know what Cardiff City's best attacking options are as the Bluebirds search for their first goal of the season.

Newly promoted Cardiff are the only Premier League side yet to score so far in this campaign.

On Saturday they visit Huddersfield Town, who survived last season despite being the division's joint-lowest scorers.

"We're working on that all the time now," said Warnock.

"The worry is we were in very good positions at times last week [0-0 draw against Newcastle] and it didn't materialise to anything substantial.

"There were one or two good heading situations which were like a damp squib. It was disappointing in that last third.

"They're trying really hard, the lads, and I'm hoping we can get off the mark this weekend."

Cardiff started their first season back in the Premier League since 2014 with a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth, before being held to a goalless draw at home to Newcastle United last Saturday.

Summer signing Bobby Reid led the attack against the Cherries, while striker Kenneth Zohore returned to the starting line-up the following weekend, but missed a handful of good chances.

Asked what Cardiff's best striking options would be at Huddersfield, Warnock said: "I don't know."

Zohore 'should be main main'

Kenneth Zohore scored nine goals in 36 Championship appearances for Cardiff City in 2017-18

The Cardiff boss added: "Theoretically, Kenneth Zohore should be my main man. When he's doing well, he scores goal left, right and centre.

"Gary Madine has come back really well, lost a lot of weight. When I look at [Brighton striker] Glenn Murray, who was fantastic the other day at 34 years of age, I'm sure if Gary set his mind to it he could play like that.

"Reid plays behind. Not a midfielder, but further on behind the striker. I do think he's more of a threat behind the striker.

"We've also got Danny Ward, who's flying at the minute. In the next few games, I've got to try probably all of them."

With just a point from their opening two matches, Cardiff will hope to register a first victory of the season against a Huddersfield side who have lost both their first two fixtures, 3-0 to Chelsea and 6-1 to Manchester City.

Huddersfield example

Despite those thumping defeats, Warnock hopes Cardiff can emulate his former club by defying the odds to survive in the Premier League.

The Bluebirds were many pundits' favourites for relegation at the start of this season, much like the Terriers were last term before proving the doubters wrong by avoiding the drop.

"It does show you what can be achieved," said Warnock, who managed Huddersfield between 1993 and 1995, leading them to promotion from the Third Division.

"James and William, my two boys were with me at the end of the season, and we were jumping up and down when they stayed up at Chelsea.

"Not for selfish reasons about us wanting to get promotion, but just because we wanted Huddersfield to stay up.

"It was a remarkable achievement and we've got a soft spot for Huddersfield.

"It gets more difficult. Even the money Huddersfield have spent is quite remarkable compared to a few years ago.

"We're at the bottom end of that and try and creep up and catch them up."