Scottish Gossip: Rodgers, Celtic, Gerrard, Rangers, Hartley, Motherwell, Miller

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers bemoaned his side's defending after letting a lead slip in Thursday's 1-1 draw with hosts Suduva in the Europa League play-off first leg. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic should sign former Chelsea and England captain John Terry to strengthen their defence, according to former Hibernian forward Tam McManus. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called on his players to be "warriors" in next Thursday's Europa League play-off decider with Ufa after securing a 1-0 first-leg win at Ibrox. (The Times - subscription required)

Ibrox defender Nikola Katic is eager to reward Rangers fans by securing a Europa League group stage place after feeling "the power" from the 50,000-strong crowd against Ufa. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson gave Peter Hartley a dressing down following the defender's controversial remarks about former Rangers player Fabio Cardoso's broken nose sustained in last season's League Cup semi-final, with Hartley later apologising for saying it had been "fun to watch, the way he was weeping". (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein aims to add "another two or three" players to his squad before the transfer window closes. (Scotsman)

Levein has been working on a deal to bring January pre-contract striker signing David Vanacek to Hearts in this window but says it has "dragged on all summer", adding: "We'll either do something in the next few days or we will do something else." (Sun)

St Mirren held talks with former Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller on Thursday about a possible move to Paisley but Dundee are also keen on the forward, 38. (STV)

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning never feared the club would abandon their youth policy after chairman Ronnie MacDonald had called for clarity over compensation guidelines. MacDonald's comments came after the tribunal fee awarded to the club for the transfer of Lewis Ferguson to Aberdeen. (BT Sport)

Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos is set to be called up by Colombia for the first time for their friendly matches against Argentina and Venezuela in the United States. (Daily Record)