Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Leeds United v Middlesbrough
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2Ayling
- 28Berardi
- 6Cooper
- 3Douglas
- 23Phillips
- 22Harrison
- 14SáizBooked at 34mins
- 43Klich
- 10Alioski
- 7Roofe
Substitutes
- 9Bamford
- 11Roberts
- 15Dallas
- 18Jansson
- 20Pearce
- 27Blackman
- 34Baker
Middlesbrough
- 23Randolph
- 4Ayala
- 24Flint
- 20Fry
- 5Shotton
- 37Besic
- 8Clayton
- 3Friend
- 19Downing
- 16Howson
- 9Assombalonga
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 7Leadbitter
- 10Braithwaite
- 11Hugill
- 14McQueen
- 17McNair
- 26Wing
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
Attempt saved. Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.
Offside, Leeds United. Gaetano Berardi tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Booking
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United).
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Adam Clayton.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Adam Clayton.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Attempt saved. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Clayton.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.
Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Muhamed Besic (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.
