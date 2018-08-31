Championship
Leeds0Middlesbrough0

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Friday

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Ayling
  • 28Berardi
  • 6Cooper
  • 3Douglas
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 14SáizBooked at 34mins
  • 43Klich
  • 10Alioski
  • 7Roofe

Substitutes

  • 9Bamford
  • 11Roberts
  • 15Dallas
  • 18Jansson
  • 20Pearce
  • 27Blackman
  • 34Baker

Middlesbrough

  • 23Randolph
  • 4Ayala
  • 24Flint
  • 20Fry
  • 5Shotton
  • 37Besic
  • 8Clayton
  • 3Friend
  • 19Downing
  • 16Howson
  • 9Assombalonga

Substitutes

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 10Braithwaite
  • 11Hugill
  • 14McQueen
  • 17McNair
  • 26Wing
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.

Attempt saved. Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Middlesbrough 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Middlesbrough 0.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.

Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.

Offside, Leeds United. Gaetano Berardi tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.

Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).

Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.

Booking

Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United).

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Adam Clayton.

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).

Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Adam Clayton.

Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Attempt saved. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Clayton.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.

Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Muhamed Besic (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Bolton531166010
4Aston Villa523010739
5Blackburn52306429
6Derby53028719
7Sheff Utd53028719
8Brentford522110558
9Bristol City52217528
10Swansea52215418
11West Brom521213857
12Wigan521210827
13Nottm Forest51407617
14Sheff Wed521278-17
15Rotherham5203510-56
16Millwall512256-15
17Stoke512269-35
18Norwich5113811-34
19Hull511359-44
20Preston511337-44
21Birmingham503246-23
22QPR5104313-103
23Reading502347-32
24Ipswich502348-42
View full Championship table

