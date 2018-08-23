Jack Rodwell: Blackburn Rovers sign ex-Everton, Man City and Sunderland midfielder

Jack Rodwell spent most of the 2017-18 season with Sunderland's development squad

Blackburn Rovers have signed former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a season-long deal.

It is the free agent's first move since the high-profile cancellation of his £43,000-a-week contract by Sunderland following relegation to League One.

The three-times capped England international, 27, joined Sunderland for £10m in August 2014 from City.

He started just one Championship match as the Wearsiders suffered a second successive relegation last season.

He signed for City from boyhood club Everton for a reported £15m in August 2012, winning a medal as the Blues won the 2013-14 Premier League title.

Rodwell, who won his first England cap at the age of 20 in November 2011, is the fifth signing of the summer made by boss Tony Mowbray for promoted Championship side Rovers.

