BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Mackin hat-trick helps Swifts sink Derry

Mackin hat-trick as Swifts sink Derry

Aimee Mackin hits a hat-trick as Sion Swifts Ladies ease to a 7-0 victory over Derry City Ladies in the NIFL Women's Premiership.

Swifts were 4-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes, with goals coming from Tyler Toland, Zoe McGlynn and a Mackin brace.

Zara O'Hagan made it five after the break, with Mackin scoring her third before Tasmin McCarter completed the rout.

