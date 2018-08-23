BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Mackin hat-trick helps Swifts sink Derry
Mackin hat-trick as Swifts sink Derry
- From the section Irish
Aimee Mackin hits a hat-trick as Sion Swifts Ladies ease to a 7-0 victory over Derry City Ladies in the NIFL Women's Premiership.
Swifts were 4-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes, with goals coming from Tyler Toland, Zoe McGlynn and a Mackin brace.
Zara O'Hagan made it five after the break, with Mackin scoring her third before Tasmin McCarter completed the rout.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired