Heart: Osman Sow in talks over Tynecastle return

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

  • From the section Hearts
Osman Sow
Osman Sow scored 23 times in 52 games during his time at Hearts

Hearts are in talks with former Tynecastle striker Osman Sow over a potential loan move from MK Dons.

The Swede scored 23 goals in 52 games during 19 months at Hearts before leaving for China in February 2016.

Sow, 28, would replace Kyle Lafferty, who joined Rangers on Thursday.

Hearts are also trying to agree a deal with Teplice to bring forward David Vanacek to Scotland, with the player having already agreed a pre-contract move for January 2019.

