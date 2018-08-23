KAA Gent v Bordeaux
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
KAA Gent
- 91L Kalinic
- 32Foket
- 4Rosted
- 5Plastun
- 21Asare
- 6Verstraete
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 11Dompé
- 7Chakvetadze
- 17Yaremchuk
- 14Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 9Limbombe
- 16David
- 19Dejaegere
- 20Thoelen
- 23Andrijasevic
- 28Bronn
- 29De Smet
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 6Lewczuk
- 4Koundé
- 25Nascimento de Castro
- 29Poundjé
- 19Lerager
- 18Plasil
- 13Sankharé
- 28Youssouf
- 7Briand
- 12de Preville
Substitutes
- 3Palencia
- 5Passos Santos
- 10Kalu
- 11Kamano
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 17Tchouameni
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev