BBC Sport - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder hits back at ex-players turned critics
Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics
- From the section Arsenal
Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells Football Focus he is not paying "too much attention" to Arsenal's critics and "doesn't know" why ex-players criticise them so much.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
WATCH MORE: Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired