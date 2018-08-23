James Collins: West Ham rule out return of former defender

James Collins played for nearly 10 years for West Ham over two spells

James Collins will not be re-signing for West Ham United, after being released by the club in June.

The ex-Wales defender, 35, has been training with Manuel Pellegrini's squad to maintain fitness, leading to speculation that the Premier League side was set to re-sign him.

But Pellegrini denied on Thursday that Collins was in his plans.

"The door is always open for him to work with our squad. It's no more than that," Pellegrini said.

"James asked me if he could work here while finds a club and he is a player of West Ham and he played here for eight or nine years."

Bristol City had been linked with Collins, capped 50 times by Wales, but the arrival of Czech Republic defender Tomas Kalas on loan from Chelsea appears to have ended any interest.