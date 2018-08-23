Liam Feeney: Blackpool sign ex-Bolton, Bournemouth and Blackburn winger

Liam Feeney started his career at Hayes
Liam Feeney started his career at Hayes before also playing in non-league with Salisbury City

Blackpool have signed free agent Liam Feeney following his summer release by Lancashire neighbours Blackburn Rovers.

The League One club have handed 31-year-old winger Feeney an initial two-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Feeney spent last season on loan in the Championship with Neil Warnock's promotion-winning Cardiff City.

He has also played for AFC Bournemouth, Millwall, Bolton and Ipswich in making 330 Football League appearances.

