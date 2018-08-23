'Brentford 'til I die!' The Bees announce 'official funeral partners'

It's nothing new - football clubs are often sponsored by multimillion pound companies in order to bring in added revenue.

However, Championship side Brentford's latest partnership raised a few eyebrows.

The London club have reached an agreement with a local family-run business who will become their official 'funeral partners'.

The club's playful announcement tweet read "Brentford til I die" - complete with coffin emoji.

Brentford

The company said as part of its plans as an official partner, it was planning on offering Brentford-supporting clients "a bespoke coffin in club colours and sporting the Brentford FC badge".

As we said, odd sponsors are nothing new for football clubs - Manchester United have official club partners in industrial lubricants, mattresses and pillows, wine, coffee and headwear.

Even so, fans on social media decided to have a bit of fun with the announcement.

Twitter
Twitter
Twitter

