BBC Sport - Graham Potter: There was a 'lot of work' to do at Swansea

Lots of work to do at Swansea - Potter

  • From the section Swansea

Manager Graham Potter says there was "a lot to do" at Swansea City as he continues his rebuilding job at the club after taking over this summer.

The Swans have so far seen 13 players leave since last season whilst they have only brought in five new faces.

Top videos

Video

Lots of work to do at Swansea - Potter

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

Video

My dad is my idol - Mick Schumacher

Video

Watch: India take England's final wicket to win third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Video

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Video

Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Video

Highlights: Defiant Buttler delays India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired