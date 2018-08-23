BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill 'in constant contact' with Will Grigg
O'Neill in constant contact with Grigg
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill reveals he has always kept in close contact with Will Grigg, despite not selecting him for almost two years.
The Wigan Athletic striker has been recalled to the international squad for September's Uefa Nations League home match against Bosnia-Herzegovina and friendly against Israel.
O'Neill also spoke about how vital it is that Gareth McAuley signs for a club soon and explained his reasons for not selecting Gavin Whyte or Paul Smyth.
