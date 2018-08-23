Wilfried Bony: Swansea City striker moves closer to return from injury

Wilfried Bony re-signed for Swansea City from Manchester City in the summer of 2017

Wilfried Bony has taken a step closer to a Swansea City comeback after returning to training following knee surgery.

The 29-year-old striker has not played since tearing his cruciate ligament against Leicester City in February.

Bony would boost Graham Potter's attacking options, although the manager is still keen to add a striker on loan.

"He [Bony] has trained with the group at the start of the week so he's making good progress," said Potter

"I think we know we need to strengthen that area [striker]… it's unfair to put all your eggs into one guy coming back from a long-term injury."

Bony arrived for a second spell at Swansea in August 2017, signing in a £12m move from Manchester City - the club he left south Wales for in a £28m move in January 2015.

However, the Ivory Coast international managed just two league goals in 15 appearances before injury as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League.

Bony had initially been scheduled for an October return, but Potter said: "He has looked good in the session and we are really happy with him, I don't think he will be too far away from being involved in matches."

Potter said it would not be "wise" to put a timescale on when Bony would be considered for selection and said he would still like to bring in a forward regardless.

Scotland international Oliver McBurnie, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Leeds in midweek, is currently Potter's only out-and-out senior striker available.

Potter is also keen for additions in midfield and defence, with Swansea close to completing a loan deal for Tottenham's USA defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The former Ostersund manager has seen a dozen senior players leave the Liberty Stadium over the summer as part of an overhaul of the relegated squad.

Media playback is not supported on this device Graham Potter: There was a 'lot of work' to do at Swansea

Potter did not rule out further exits on loan, although he said new signings would not depend on more players leaving.

"We are working really hard and we're trying our best," he said.

"We know the group have done really well and I am very proud of the effort and what they've given us.

"But we want to be able to support them with help from externals and to help them get better as a group, because they have shown real spirit to be really pleased about.

"If you have a set of guys who are willing to fight for Swansea and are proud to be here and play for us, that's the priority.

"But our work in every transfer window is about looking for ways to support that and improve, and that's a process that will continue."