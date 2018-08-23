Tomas Kalas: Bristol City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan

Tomas Kalas can play in the centre or right of defence

Bristol City have signed Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas on loan for the rest of the Championship campaign.

The Czech international, 25, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Fulham, playing 76 times and helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Kalas last played for the Blues in 2014, with the Robins his sixth loan club since moving to Chelsea in 2010.

"The experience Tomas brings to this football club will be invaluable," said Bristol City manager Lee Johnson.

"There was a lot of interest [in him] and we beat a number of Championship and top European clubs to get him."

Kalas also helped Middlesbrough reach the top flight while on loan in 2015-16.

