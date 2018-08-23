Tomer Hemed: Premier League Brighton loan striker to struggling QPR

Tomer Hemed
Tomer Hemed scored 14 goals to help Brighton into the Premier League in 2016-17

Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned striker Tomer Hemed to Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Israel international Hemed has scored 33 goals in 108 games for the Seagulls since joining in July 2015.

However, the 25-year-old has only featured in 16 league games since Brighton's promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17.

"I've good experience here, I scored goals in the Championship," Hemed said.

"I came here to score goals but also to create chances for others and be a big factor in the attacking side of the game."

Rangers are bottom of the Championship table having lost all four games so far and scored only two goals - the fewest in the division - with 13 conceded, including seven against West Brom.

