Muhamed Besic: Boro re-sign Everton midfielder on season-long loan

Muhamed Besic in action for Middlesbrough
Muhamed Besic last played for Everton in September 2017, when Ronald Koeman was in charge

Championship side Middlesbrough have re-signed Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic on a season-long loan.

The Bosnia international, 25, made 17 appearances for Boro while on loan for the second half of last season, helping them reach the play-offs.

Besic has played 56 times for the Premier League Toffees since joining from Ferencvaros for £4.8m in 2014.

He missed the 2016-17 campaign with a knee injury, and is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2021.

Besic had also been linked with Swansea, but will instead team up with Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis again.

