Joe Williams: Bolton Wanderers sign Everton midfielder on loan

  • From the section Bolton
Joe Williams
Joe Williams is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and spent last season on loan at Barnsley

Championship club Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Joe Williams on a season-long loan from Everton.

The 21-year-old former England Under-20 international is a product of the Toffees' youth academy.

Williams spent last term on loan with Barnsley, making 34 Championship appearances, including 33 starts.

Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson told the club website: "Joe is an excellent young player and is a great addition to the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired