Joe Williams: Bolton Wanderers sign Everton midfielder on loan
Championship club Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Joe Williams on a season-long loan from Everton.
The 21-year-old former England Under-20 international is a product of the Toffees' youth academy.
Williams spent last term on loan with Barnsley, making 34 Championship appearances, including 33 starts.
Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson told the club website: "Joe is an excellent young player and is a great addition to the squad."
