Premier League predictions: Lawro v actors Idris Elba & Aml Ameen

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will attempt to get back on track after defeat by Brighton, but have a tough task at home to Tottenham, who have won two from two so far, on Monday evening.

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says it is exactly the sort of game the Portuguese will relish.

"He may be under pressure from some fans to play a bolder, more adventurous style, but that is just not in Jose's DNA. He is never going to change that," he said.

"He is fully justified in some ways. In these big games his teams more often than not get a really positive result."

This week's guests are actors Idris Elba and Aml Ameen, who worked together on Elba's directorial debut film Yardie.

Arsenal fan Elba says that Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is his favourite former Gunner.

"He was just a class player, a beautiful guy, a lovely personality - he was one of the first players to make me realise that footballers were human," the Luther actor told BBC Sport.

Ameen, who watched England's games in a pub in Santa Monica near where he lives, says that this summer's World Cup sparked a deeper appreciation of the game in him.

Both Elba and Ameen made predictions but, as the bigger football fan, it is Elba's guesses that go up against Lawro's.

Premier League predictions - week 3 Result Lawro Idris SATURDAY Wolves v Man City x-x 0-3 1-2 Arsenal v West Ham x-x 2-0 6-0 Bournemouth v Everton x-x 2-1 1-0 Huddersfield v Cardiff x-x 1-1 1-2 Southampton v Leicester x-x 2-1 0-1 Liverpool v Brighton x-x 3-0 3-2 SUNDAY Watford v Crystal Palace x-x 1-0 2-3 Fulham v Burnley x-x 1-1 2-0 Newcastle v Chelsea x-x 1-1 0-2 MONDAY Man Utd v Tottenham x-x 2-1 0-2

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Wolves v Man City (12:30 BST)

It is an early diagnosis, but so far this season Wolves look really good going forward and less secure at the back.

They created lots of chances in their defeat by Leicester without scoring. They are a footballing team who are a little bit open. They will have to tighten up a bit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves need to be more clinical - Nuno

But against Manchester City - who have looked devastating in their first two games - most of the rest of the league is really up against it.

I am going for a comprehensive City win but it is not games like this that are going to decide whether Wolves' season is a success. These fixtures are part of the learning process.

There is not too much to be concerned about so far.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Idris' prediction: 1-2

Arsenal v West Ham

I am almost thinking that for this season - as new manager Unai Emery gets his feet under the table and imposes his style - Arsenal should not put pressure on themselves to finish in the top four.

They need to develop and, after more than 20 years with the same manager, it is always going to be difficult.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal need more stability and balance - Emery

They are trying to play out a little more from the back and all it needs is for one player not to be comfortable doing so for it to be a problem.

If Emery wants to play that way he will have to suffer one or two defeats along the way, but I think ultimately he will get there, partly because he will get the personnel in who can fit that style.

West Ham seriously worry me. They were hopeless defensively in defeat by both Liverpool and Bournemouth. You can sign as many players as you want, but ultimately if you can't defend in the Premier League, you are going to be in trouble.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Idris' prediction: 6-0 "That's an easy one."

Bournemouth v Everton

Bournemouth have always been a footballing team and Everton, under Marco Silva, will play more that way as well.

I reckon that the Cherries, coming off the back of wins over Cardiff and West Ham, can nick this one though.

If they do, and move to three top-flight wins from three, that will be up there with their best ever starts to a season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Idris' prediction: 1-0

Huddersfield v Cardiff

Huddersfield did extremely well to stay up last season, but this season will be all about dodging that bullet for a second time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Terriers 'hoped for more, but didn't expect more' against Man City

This has got relegation ramifications written all over it. Two years ago this was a Championships game and both teams are going to be in for a massive struggle to stay out of the second tier.

A draw won't suit either really because both will want to take points at the expense of a rival, but that is how I see it going.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Idris' prediction: 1-2

Southampton v Leicester City

After his red card in the win over Wolves there is no Jamie Vardy for Leicester. Is there anyone who Claude Puel can bring in, who gives them the same goals?

Media playback is not supported on this device Saints couldn't get any momentum going - Hughes

With Islam Slimani, Leonardo Ulloa and Ahmed Musa all departing this summer, the Foxes are short in that area.

Up against his old side, I think Puel could come unstuck.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Idris' prediction: 0-1

Liverpool v Brighton (17:30 BST)

Brighton are going to be all right this season. They have a great ability to put bad displays behind them.

They turned in a bit of non-performance against Watford on the opening day, failing to manage a shot on target. They were able to put that behind them though and tear into Manchester United at the Amex in a superb winning performance.

But Liverpool are flying. Not just in terms of the results that they have got, but also in terms of their pace of play. It is very difficult to cope with.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Idris' prediction: 3-2

SUNDAY

Watford v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)

Watford have started very well with wins over Brighton and Burnley and have the makings of a very promising partnership up front.

Andre Gray and, especially, Troy Deeney look sharp in attack and both managed to get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gracia eager to 'enjoy moment' after rare away win

Palace were on the wrong end of 2-0 defeat last time out but I thought they were very competitive against Liverpool.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Idris' prediction: 2-3

Fulham v Burnley (16:00 BST)

Burnley created lots of chances against Southampton on the opening day and should have won that game.

The Clarets are on a Thursday-Sunday schedule because of their Europa League campaign and have to travel back from Athens at the end of this week after their play-off first leg against Olympiakos.

Media playback is not supported on this device Fulham couldn't match Spurs' power - Jokanovic

Fulham are another open, engaging team but, having scored just once in their opening two games, I am not sure they have that cutting edge up front.

They also will have to cope with the physicality that Burnley test you with.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Idris' prediction: 2-0

Newcastle v Chelsea (16:00 BST)

Newcastle have been unlucky this season. They got nothing from a good performance against Tottenham and should have beaten Cardiff when down to 10 men, with Kenedy missing an injury-time penalty.

Rafael Benitez is very successful at setting his team up to be difficult to beat at home to the Premier League superpowers.

Chelsea look more bright and adventurous than they did under Antonio Conte, but they do have some defensive blips.

Maurizio Sarri has them playing a pressing game and when that breaks down is when the opposition have the space to create chances.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Idris' prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 BST)

Tottenham do not have a very good record at Old Trafford - they have lost their past five trips to Old Trafford, scoring just once.

Manchester United will be hurting after being rolled over by Brighton. There seem to be some tensions there and there will be people with points to prove.

Mourinho will be very intent on, once again, stopping Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen in the Spurs attack.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Idris' prediction: 0-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Mike Henson.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the second weekend of the new Premier League season, Lawro got six correct results, none with a perfect score however, from 10 matches, for a total of 60 points.

He edged out singer Tom Grennan, who got four correct results, and no perfect scores, for a total of 40 points.

